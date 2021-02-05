KINGSPORT — Youth and adult members of local Boy Scouts of America units will spend Super Bowl weekend tackling hunger in their communities.
When the annual Scouting for Food drive was postponed in November due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scouting officials and volunteers started looking for a new way to help stock the shelves of local food pantries that rely on their annual efforts.
“We’re coming up on the anniversary of Scouting in February, and decided to combine the idea for collecting food with the celebrations we normally do for Scout Sunday within our charter organizations,” BSA volunteer Julieann White explained.
The goal of participating units around the area is to provide a safe way for the community to help tackle hunger, by donating nonperishable food items at one of several drives being held throughout the weekend.
Troop 48, Colonial heights
Troop 48 and its charter organization, Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, will host a continuous campfire and food drive, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday at 11 p.m. Scouts will be on hand to tend the fire and collect canned goods and other nonperishables to support the church’s Blessing Box and Second Harvest Food Bank. At 9 a.m. Saturday, youth members will also be demonstrating various Scouting skills. Monetary donations to support the church pantry or Second Harvest will also be accepted. Colonial Heights Presbyterian is located 213 Colonial Heights Road.
Troop 387, colonial heights
Troop 387 and its charter organization, Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, will host a drive-thru food drive on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Anyone who wishes to donate nonperishable food items to support Kingsport area food pantries is invited to stop by the church, located at 631 Lebanon Road, during those hours. Crew 387 is also doing Facebook notifications offering targeted porch pickup of food donations in some area neighborhoods from now through Feb. 15.
Troop 252, Fall Branch
Cub Scout Pack and Scouts BSA Troop 252 and their charter organization, Fall Branch United Methodist Church, will host a one-day Scouting for Food drive featuring contactless collection on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone who’d like to drop off donations of nonperishable food items to help fill local shelves is invited to stop by the church, located at 1901 Highway 93 in Fall Branch.
Other events may be scheduled later in the month to supplement those taking place this weekend.