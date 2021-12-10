KINGSPORT — The collective churches of Church Circle will present the fourth annual Come to Bethlehem: A Living Nativity event in downtown Kingsport on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This is a drive-thru event with a pedestrian path offered – and a list of real-life wise men, shepherds and people of Bethlehem to help tell the story of the nativity story.
“It’s a great opportunity for families,” said Cookie Greer with First Baptist Church in Kingsport. “We have a range of ages, from people 80 or 90 years old to preschool age.”
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But this year marks the event’s fifth year to help ring in the Christmas season and the backstory of the holiday.
“I just feel like it prepares us for the Christmas season,” Greer said. “It reminds us why we celebrate the Christmas season and why that’s important.”
The only vehicle entrance to the event will be East Sullivan Street from the intersection of East Sullivan and Center Streets. All streets feeding into the event lineup route will be closed. There will be a right-hand only turn exiting Church Circle and all vehicles must exit on Clinchfield Street.
Parking is available at any of the Church Circle churches for those utilizing the pedestrian path. The path entrance will be on East Sullivan Street. All road closures and traffic detours will be in place by 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed through the duration of the event. Directional signage for the event entrance will also be in place.