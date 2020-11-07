Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Following Jesus often requires Christians to live in an upside-down way from the rest of our culture. In the gospel accounts of Jesus’ life, we frequently see Jesus correcting his disciples and teaching them things that are counter to what they believe.
In the 10th chapter of Mark’s gospel, we see three distinct times Jesus had to perform soul surgery on his followers in order for them to understand the way his Kingdom functions.
When a rich man came to Jesus, the man believed he was worthy of God’s Kingdom because he had observed the law. Jesus instructs him to go sell all his possessions and give them to the poor, and then he would have riches in heaven. The man left sad, because he was wealthy. The disciples were amazed when Jesus told them it is hard for the rich to enter the Kingdom of God. That was an upside-down way of thinking to them.
A little while later, some parents were bringing children to Jesus to have him lay his hands on them. Children were not valued members of society at the time, so the disciples tried to rebuke them and send them away. Surely this was a waste of Jesus’ time. But Jesus became indignant with his disciples and demanded that the little children be brought to him. Jesus even told his followers that if people didn’t receive his Kingdom like a little child, they could never enter it. That sounded absolutely crazy to the disciples. Surely more than childlike faith was required to gain access to heaven! This was an upside-down way of thinking to them.
Finally, two of Jesus’ disciples came to Jesus and asked him to let them have the two most important seats, at his right and his left in the Kingdom of God. Mind you, this was right after Jesus had described to them that he was going to Jerusalem to die! All they had on their minds were positions of power. Jesus instructed them with these words: “… Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man (Jesus) did not come to be served, but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:43-45 NIV) This was a completely upside-down way of thinking!
When we figure out that the ways of the Kingdom of God are upside-down from our culture, everything changes. Greatness is giving away our riches, loving the least of these and becoming a world-class servant! It’s time to change our perspective in order to live as servants of Jesus’ Kingdom.