Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
If you are in a deep hole opening toward the sky, you can see the stars at bright noontime. The brightness of the sun on the earth’s atmosphere overshadows the darkness of space and its glory. In today’s large, bright cities with their artificial light turning night to day, it is possible that some have never seen the night sky in all its glory.
There is a star that shines so holy the sun cannot dampen its brightness and influence upon God’s creation. 2 Peter 1:19 tells us, “We have also a more sure word of prophecy; whereunto ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts:”
The gospel is no weak thing, but comes in power: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth ... ” (Romans 1:16.) Sin and unbelief come when there is lack of a definition of wrongs. Where there is no law, there is no sin. The law defines sin and forbids its accomplishment. Thus, all who know the law surly recognize sin. But there it leaves us. We know through Jesus Christ’s sacrificial shedding of His blood on the cross the fix for sin. The word builds faith and reveals the snares of Satan. Only its powerful honest presentment makes good men confess and bad men desire to be Christians.
All who believe in Christ shall be accepted and saved. The truth and reality of the gospel is “draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to you.” How concrete and sure should our faith be, who have such a firm and sure word to rest upon? It is the light of the Scriptures shining as a day star, lit by the Holy Spirit, that brings daybreak to infiltrate the whole soul. It turns darkness into perfect day.
Every man ought to search the Word to understand the sense and meaning God desires for us. In that book He tastes a sweetness, and feels a power, and sees a glory truly divine. Written by The Holy Ghost through chosen men of God, it is infallible. He so assisted and directed them in delivering what they had received from him, that they clearly expressed His will.
The Scriptures are to be accounted the words of the Holy Ghost. Thus, all the plainness and simplicity, all the power and all the propriety of the word, comes from God. Mix faith with what you find in the Scriptures, and give esteem and reverence to the Bible as a book written by holy men, taught by the Holy Ghost. Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
