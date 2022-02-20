Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” (Romans 10:10/NIV)
Interesting time in history that we live in! Globally people are in the midst of hatred and discontent, and disharmony is very much apparent. Daily news reports reflect the major countries of the world having distrust with each other! One Asian nation threatens to invade another despite no threatening sentiments expressed by the nation to be attacked.
John Lennon sang the song “Give Peace a Chance” many years ago. Perhaps the major powers of the world should learn these lyrics and join together singing this song for a better outcome!
Turning to the Holy Bible, there are many verses encouraging love and support for one another. Jesus Christ certainly taught this and even commanded us to “love one another” (John 15:12/17).
As you read through the Gospel of John and his other New Testament writings, the theme of “love” is repeatedly reinforced. Why can’t the national powers embrace this concept? The Bible does speak of mankind’s ego and pride being their own worst enemy, which clearly influences ill will toward one another! Romans 10:10 is a better way!
Ephesians 4:29 tells us, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” This encourages us to build others up by what we say.
1 Peter 4:10 is also insightful: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” We should be servants for others, to help them using the gifts and skills God has given us. Good ideas, which are not hard to embrace. “Each of us should please our neighbors for their good, to build them up.” (Romans 15:2/NIV)
These passages do not advocate a self-centered or hatred-tarnished focus. These Bible verses encourage us to put others first, be their servants and take care of their needs. This is what Jesus Christ taught and actively demonstrated toward humanity, and we followers of Him should do the same. Maybe when John Lennon was singing “Give Peace a Chance,” he had the same idea in mind!
Self-reflection consideration: Do I need to honor my neighbor and extend love toward them? Many blessings to you as you reflect.
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.