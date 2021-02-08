Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Joshua trees are prominent throughout California’s Mojave Desert. Resembling giant cactus, Joshua trees are actually members of the lily family. They derive their name from the Bible account, found in Exodus 17:8-15, of which a key verse is Exodus 17:12, “Aaron and Hur stayed up hands, the one on the one side, and the other on the other side; and his hands were steady until the going down of the sun.”
As Moses led God’s Chosen People to the edge of the Promised Land, a fierce people called Amalekites attacked. As the battle raged, Moses raised his hands, thereby allowing the Israelites to prevail. When he lowered his hands, the Amalekites would appear unbeatable. As Moses tired, Aaron would hold one arm; Hur would raise Moses’ other arm.
The Bible speaks little about Hur, but he was an invaluable help at a crucial time in Israel’s history. This account further focuses on the value of lifting up our source of victory, Jesus Christ. “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness,” John 3:14-15 declares, “even so must the Son of Man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
“Then said Jesus unto them,” John 8:28 instructs us, “When ye have lifted up the Son of Man, then ye shall know that I am he, and that I do nothing of myself; but as my Father hath taught me, I speak these things.”
“And I,” Jesus asserts in John 12:32, “if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.”
Witnessing, testifying, living for God, it’s uncomplicated. Lift Jesus higher. No matter where, or when, or to whom, lift Jesus higher. Nothing eclipses one ordinary human being telling what they know of God and His saving mercy. It’s merely one hungry beggar telling another where to find bread. Simply tell what you know of our Savior. Lift Jesus higher. Lift Jesus ever higher!
The Lord Jesus is always ready to work with us, as we pray, “Thy Kingdom come; thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven,” in Matthew 6:10. Christ Jesus told the father of a young man delivered from under possession, in Mark 9:23, “All things are possible to him that believeth.” “But Jesus took him by the hand, and lifted him up; and he arose.” (Mark 9:27)
Try it. Lift Jesus higher. You’ll be absolutely amazed with what happens when Christ is first in your life. “Humble yourselves,” in James 4:10, “in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.” Jesus is waiting for your uplift.
The Rev. Nathan Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
