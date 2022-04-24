Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim, hath put a spirit of youth in everything …” so writes William Shakespeare in his Sonnet 98.
Indeed, April does have a way of turning hopes “spring-ward.” Signs of new life are all around. Blooming and budding, greening and growing, flowering and sowing are well along, albeit by fits and starts. Of course, all April days are not equally “spring-worthy,” at least not in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Some are cool and damp. A few are cold. Occasionally, April even brings a late snow shower. But, for the most part, April successfully teases us toward the full bloom of springtime. Most often we are convinced that “spring has sprung.”
It may or may not have been April, and it may or may not have been spring, but God turned the Prophet Isaiah’s attention away from a dismal past and toward a hopeful future by revealing the wonderful prospect of newness springing forth at His hand: “Behold, I do something new. It will spring forth; will you not be aware of it?” (Isaiah 43:19). It was God’s way of compelling hope in, and discernment about, the new life experience He has in store.
When winter lingers longer than expected, or intrudes with an unseasonable “cold snap,” it is commonly quipped, “I’m just giving up on spring.” Of course, it’s in jest. Everyone knows that winter will finally retire, and spring will eventually arrive to stay. It’s a foregoing conclusion.
God also wants it to be a foregoing conclusion among His people that He will, in time, bring to bear a conquering newness that permanently replaces the old and weary-worn. And when He does, it will show forth as the dramatic beauty of new life springing forth.
But God wants to know, “Will we not be aware of it?” Will we know and embrace the newness when we see it? Do we believe it is on the way right now, or has a protracted winter season of life so chilled our hope and discernment that we’ve given up?
Let us be reminded that life’s real “spirit of newness” is from God. April inspires a seasonal rush of youthful freshness, but God promises a lasting experience of new life. And the good news is that such life is as close as the Lordship of Jesus. Paul says, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creature, the old has passed away; behold, new things have come.” (2 Corinthians 5:31).
So, what if winter lingers or intrudes? By faith in Jesus, “spiritual spring has sprung already.” God wants to know, “Will we be aware of it?”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.