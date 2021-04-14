Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Joshua 24:15 (NIV): “But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”
Life is filled with choices. Every morning we choose the style of clothing we will wear. We choose the food to be eaten for breakfast. We choose whether to shop online or at the local store. We choose to attend worship in-house or by virtual means. I believe the pandemic experience has made us aware of possibilities not thought about before. The possibilities seem unending.
There are choices about whether we wear a mask. There are choices about receiving the vaccines. We are not given the choice to disrespect or disregard the value of another person. Scriptures teach we are carefully and distinctly formed in the image and likeness of our divine creator. We are given a choice of accepting or rejecting God’s love. We are free to make many choices in life and may not always approve of the consequences. There are three simple rules by which one can safely care for self and neighbor. This rule is: “Do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God.”
Joshua tells us in the text for this message that today is the best time to act on perhaps the most life-changing decision one can ever make. The choice to obey the greatest commandment affects ourselves and community around us for the rest of our lives. You and I can never love God to any greater extent than love we hold for the least of these. As we have done to them, we have done unto the Lord. Have you decided to wholly follow Jesus? Now, that is a choice we can all live with and have no regrets. Don’t wait until a better opportunity. Let’s choose today.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.