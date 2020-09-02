The COVID-19 pandemic continues to teach us lessons, doesn’t it? Some of those lessons are hard. One of the lessons I am learning is that it is much easier to criticize others, particularly our leaders in some realms of life, than it is to empathize with them.
My mind has been on those in leadership of our educational, governmental and health care resources among so many others. They are being forced to make decisions that will not be universally welcomed.
All in leadership are learning there are people who have no investment in decision-making who can be very quick to judge those who do. (If you don’t believe me, spend about 10 minutes on Facebook after a crucial decision is announced!) It must be tough to lead those organizations right now. Rather than criticize their efforts, perhaps we should try to understand the obstacles they are facing as they lead these institutions that are critical to our lives.
I find it fascinating to read the gospels to see just how often Jesus was “second-guessed,” even by his own disciples. One of the best examples is found in Matthew 16:13-28. When he informed those 12 that he was facing death, at least one of them decided to tell Jesus just how wrong he was. Remember how proud Peter was earlier in the text when Jesus told him that he would be the “rock” upon which Jesus would build his church? Just a few moments later Peter is correcting Jesus and Jesus reminds Peter that he is a “stumbling block ...” What a transition in only moments.
When I see the hours our educational, governmental and health care leaders (among many others) are working and the toll those decision-making processes can take on them, I have to check my own response to make sure that I am not a “stumbling block” as they do their best to help us through these critical moments.
Maybe it would be a good idea the next time we feel like criticizing one of those who are leading us to spend the time we would spend criticizing them in praying for them. Those I know are doing the best they can. Perhaps our prayers will strengthen them and bring them additional divine wisdom in their tasks.