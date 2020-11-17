Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
As I write these words, the hope of a vaccine seems to be increasing at a fast pace. I know each of us is praying for that day to come soon. When it does come, there will be numerous details to work out in distribution of the vaccine.
As I read today’s news, I read of the complexity of rolling out a vaccine to the entire world. Who will receive it first? Not just in the United States, but which countries will receive it first? Who will make those decisions? Will they be made due to financial considerations? Or will there be some other considerations utilized? We just don’t know.
My childhood was a long time ago but I remember going to get polio shots. Those things were not pleasant! As a young adult I stood in line to get a new sugar-type tablet we took to ensure that polio was eradicated. Will this be like that? Where will we go to get the vaccine administered? I can only imagine the lines and the conversation as we go for what appears now to be two different injections over a four-week period, though that could change. I just hope it comes sooner rather than later.
I want life to be “normal” again soon, especially as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. It is hard to imagine going through another holiday season without so many of our joyous traditions.
I was never a great chemistry student, so I can’t imagine all the issues facing the scientists working to develop this vaccine. But I am aware that those people have been working feverishly to bring a vaccine to the FDA approval status in record-breaking time. To all of them, nameless though they may be, we will owe a huge debt of gratitude.
When you are formulating your daily prayer list, could you add those who are working feverishly to bring us a vaccine? They need strength, endurance and divine guidance. And we need the fruits of their labor now more than ever!
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.
