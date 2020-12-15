Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“See, I will send the prophet Elijah to you before that great and dreadful day of the LORD comes. He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children, and the hearts of the children to their parents; or else I will come and strike the land with total destruction.” Malachi 4:5-6
Those were the final words God gave His people before He went silent for 400 years. For thousands of years the people of Israel had the very presence of God with them or they had a messenger, like the prophets or judges, speaking to them on behalf of God. There was constantly a word from God to His people. But once this message was given to Malachi, God stopped speaking. The people waited on pins and needles for the prophecy to be fulfilled. And there was a thrill in waiting! A promised Messiah had been dreamed of since Adam and Eve sinned in the garden — now his arrival was closer than ever, to follow on the heels of the prophet Elijah!
I can be a pretty impatient person, unfortunately. Even the microwave can’t get my food to me fast enough sometimes. But I can remember when waiting didn’t come in the feeling of anxiety or disappointment; rather it came as a thrill. The change occurred while waiting for my boys to be born. From the minute I found out my wife was pregnant until I saw their little faces for the first time, I lived with the thrill of waiting to meet those little guys!
The waiting took on a form of preparing. We cleared out a room in our house, painted, bought baby furniture, shopped for items to make our house safer for a toddler, and prayed like crazy for our bundle of joy!
I think that’s how the people of Israel must have lived early on in those 400 years of silence, while awaiting the arrival of the Messiah. But after hundreds of years, people lose hope. A lot of terrible things also happened in that period of time in Israel’s history to break their spirits.
Today, we have experienced over 2000 years of waiting since Jesus promised he was coming back for us. But rather than lose heart in the waiting, let’s live with expectation — preparing for his return by praying, struggling against sin to be a pure bride, and sharing our faith in Jesus with others. He is coming soon! Enjoy the wait!
This year, as you celebrate Christmas, ask that God give you purpose and patience in waiting for Jesus to return. Pray that you discover a thrill in waking each morning as if this is the day Jesus will come back for us.
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.