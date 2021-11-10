Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Just a few years back, I felt so elated with calm resolve when I came northward across Bays Mountain one night to be greeted by a swath of light pointing and calling, “This way.” Having the appearance of a lighted landing strip at the airport, it gave the sensation of being aloft and free from earth’s bounds.
I would drive that route to show others and to relive the experience. Then, on one such excursion, there was pain in paradise. Two of the brights were not glowing. This left two large, dull shadows in the exuberance I had expected.
The lights were lighted again by caretakers, only to witness the failure of others later on. I suppose in hopeless disgust, the bridge across the North Holston River became a tattered scattering of lights here and there, leaving more dull darkness than light. What could have been developed into a welcoming landmark died in darkness. The crossing lost its exuberance.
Traveling along in sin unaware and unconcerned, I stumbled across a spiritual rise onto a pathway lighted by God’s love and Christian lampposts. Many times I have traveled that path and, similar to the bridge lights, I would discover gaps in the lights. Some had gone on to their reward and some had let their light dim.
God’s bridge to eternal life is the cross Jesus bore to Calvary. The bridge is endless; it will never fail, nor will it go unlighted. John 9:5 tells us, “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”
Jesus finished the placing of light after the way of his light and having completed the final salvation plan left those who would shine after his departure as guiding lights to the world. Matthew 5:14 says, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.”
Each Christian has a post to light their portion of the bridge. The brighter they let their light shine, the more clearly sinners and growing Christians are able to march the narrow path to the gate called strait. The eternal and perpetual welcoming bridge to life grows with each light that is lit. It has been appointed a landmark welcoming observers to life eternal, heaven.
John 8:12 tells us, “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
Dedicated and marked as “Jesus Christ is Lord,” it will stand the test of time. These lights are glowing reminders that there is but one way across the abyss, Lord Jesus.
1 John 1:5 tells us, “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and, in him, is no darkness at all.” Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.