Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Life is a journey from birth to death. There are uphills and downgrades we must walk. Most often we are on a level plane.
Troubles do greet us unexpectedly; reactions vary. Some folks internalize the sorrow, grief or pain, mourning silently. Some extrapolate and cope through catharsis. Others strike out in anger and complete disregard for the feelings of others.
Sadly, most often the angry are careful what they say to strangers. They have fake smiles for infrequent guests. For those they love, however, there’s often a bitter tone, a frown or a curse. Why is it people strike out at those they love the best? They journey through thoughts of anger and defeat. Turning not to God, they sometimes vent on those they love. Words are spoken that render hearts broken.
Proverbs 15:1 tells us, “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.”
It would be a cruel fate if night appeared too late to retract the words of the morning.
“Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another. Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath. …” (Ephesians 4:25-26)
Let your journey be one of love and in keeping with God’s word. Your pillow will be softer, drier and sleep will come more gently.
Ephesians 4:32 tells us, “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake forgave you.”
Walk your journey in a manner that finds night with a clear sky and a satisfied mind.
“And herein do I exercise myself, to have always a conscience void to offence toward God, and toward men.” (Acts 24:16)
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
