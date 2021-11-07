Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
An article in the Kingsport Times News asked, “What was your first job?” I remember my first paying job. I was a brick catcher, assisting brick masons building Ninth Street Baptist Church in Erwin. There were no elevators to raise the brick up to the
second-floor scaffolding. A man on the ground tossed me a brick, and I stacked the brick for the masons. I got paid a whopping 10 cents an hour paid by my dad, the construction contractor for the project.
After paperboy, lawnboy and general laborer, I eventually worked at Eastman, starting as a “co-op student.” I worked 33.5 years including five in Rochester, New York. I finished my Eastman career at Eastman Chemical Company after the spinoff from Kodak. I still trade emails worldwide with my Kodak friends. After leaving the corporate world, I’ve been in ministry since 2003.
For 11 years, I managed a Contact/211 call center. The call center was founded as a suicide prevention hotline. I still remember the first suicide call I handled, a man sitting with a gun in his lap. [Note: There are more suicides in Tennessee than homicides.] Contact/211 is primarily a help line for the least, the last, the lost and the lonely, trying to match a resource with their needs. I left Contact/211 in 2015. God nudged me to take Certified Lay Minister training. I’ve been a pastor ever since.
In my corporate career and my ministries, I’ve been led by God’s light.
I believe all these stops along the way led me to be a more effective pastor. It’s remarkable that my first brick catching job and current pastoral position have the same outcome: building the Kingdom of God here on Earth.
Jesus said, “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16) In a revival 30-plus years ago, the guest speaker read that verse. I was doing a lot of church work as a layman. I realized I was seeking personal fulfillment. Since that revival I have sought to give the glory to the Father, Jesus’ “Abba,” for any good works.
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world.” (John 8:12)
In all our endeavors, let us seek to reflect the true light of Jesus in the dark corners of life. Sometimes it’s just a get-well card to a sick friend, a phone call, a smile in line at the grocery, being a mentor for a student or grandchild, attending a graveside service in support of a grieving family. It’s reflecting light into the dark corners and sharing God’s love with our neighbors. Simple kindnesses reflect Jesus’ light.
D. Lynn Sorrell is pastor at Cross United Methodist Church in Kingsport.