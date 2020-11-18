Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There are many wants in life. As children, we want many things; many of them are not things we need. As we mature, our wants increase in substance and value. For some of us, our wants are beyond our reach financially; others we may obtain. Often, the lessons learned in our childhood carry over into adulthood.
Proverbs 22:6 tells us, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.”
A dear friend once told me that learning to “make do” and be satisfied with what you have is a most valuable lesson. This is true — especially during these challenging times. It is OK to throw rocks at the moon, just so long as you don’t waste your entire life believing you will somehow, someday hit its glowing face.
1 Timothy 6:6-8 says, “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain that we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.”
Some parents never learn to control the runaway desires of their children in getting their every want. These children often falter in maintaining a stable and well-balanced adult life. Remember Luke 15:11-13: “And He said, ‘A certain man had two sons: And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want.”
We can’t simply wish away disasters, calamities or diseases in our lives. But God manages his children well. He reminds us to “endeavor to persevere.” In our current upheaval in accustomed living, we must practice those same instructions and learn to “make do” and be satisfied.
"Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content." (Philippians 4:11) Know God, know peace.