Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“And it was at Jerusalem the feast of the dedication, and it was winter.” — John 10:22 (KJV)
The year 1816 became known as the year without a summer for millions of people in parts of North America and Europe. The result was failed crops and near famine conditions. East Tennessee did not escape the ravages of that cruel year.
“That was the year that ponds in the Kingsport area — it wasn’t called Kingsport yet — iced over in July,” according to vincestaten.blogspot.com. I encourage you to read this account of a time in our not-so-recent past when it was winter all year.
This weather phenomenon changed life for multitudes of people, and I’m certain it was not quickly forgotten. But have you heard about this? How often has it been passed down to you?
A simple phrase recorded in the gospel of John says, “and it was winter.” That passage has often intrigued me. It somehow seems out of place. There is nothing else that I can read from this scripture that relates to weather conditions. I wish the writer would have elaborated a little further. I suppose it must have somehow been noteworthy as the story was recorded, but as time passed, the memories were no longer recollected.
This is often how our journey of faith plays out. We are called to make a difference in the world around us. My desire is to create safe space for generations yet unborn to know the value of following the Lord. We are born, we live out the days allotted, and we die. And precious few memories remain. Let us be very intentional in the witness to our faith.
Winter comes into every life in various ways and circumstances. We have each experienced the winter of a global pandemic. The people of Ukraine are dealing with a cruel winter of warfare and utter devastation. Our churches are struggling over the winter of discontent and confusion.
But don’t be dismayed. Springtime and resurrection appear with new life and fresh beginnings. Blessings to each of you.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.