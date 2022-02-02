Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I like what Jeffrey Anselmi wrote: “I am the new year. I am an unspoiled page in your book of time. I am your next chance at the art of living. I am your opportunity to practice what you have learned about life during the last 12 months. All that you sought and didn’t find is hidden in me, waiting for you to search it but with more determination. All the good that you tried for and didn’t achieve is mine to grant when you have fewer conflicting desires. All that you dreamed but didn’t dare to do, all that you hoped but did not will, all the faith that you claimed but did not have — these slumber lightly, waiting to be awakened by the touch of a strong purpose. I am your opportunity to renew your allegiance to Him who said, ‘Behold, I make all things new.’ ”
God is holding out something for us early in this new year. Nobody said claiming these promised blessings would be easy. All this good fortune doesn’t come without a hitch.
The truth is we are in a war. We have a very real enemy who would love nothing more than to steal what God has promised you, to kill every hope God’s given you, and destroy every good fruit God has planted in you. That’s why it’s not easy; we are being hindered at every corner.
That’s why God told His people in Joshua 1:9, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
It’s called standing up to our fears and claiming the blessings that God has promised to us. Kingdom living can be a challenge, but God knows how to give the rewards to us when they are needed. He wants us to be bold in our walk with Him.
You do not just simply muster up strength; the strength that you need flows from obedience. Deuteronomy 11:8 says, “Observe therefore all the commands I am giving you today, so that you may have the strength to go in and take over the land that you are crossing the Jordan to possess.”
Let us say with God’s people in Joshua 1:16: “Whatever you have commanded us we will do, and wherever you send us we will go.” Always remember that “we walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Corinthians 5:7)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.