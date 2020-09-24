Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” (John 15:7)
To abide is to accept or act in accordance with (a rule, decision or recommendation). It is not necessary to participate in situations that you are “putting up with,” but silently standing and patiently waiting for the circumstances to change. They will change if you give them to God.
Jesus here said that if we would abide by his decision, commandments and His Word, He will hear our prayers and will answer.
If the fruit of the holy spirit abides in us, our obedience to these principles keep us abiding in the Lord. We are to comply with many concepts: obey the word of God, look and listen, observe proper growth methods and witnessing, follow in Jesus’ footsteps, keep to the goal set before you, hold to God’s unchanging hand, and above all pray contentiously and conform to God’s word.
In order for the words of the Lord to really abide in us, it seems clear we should commit as many of them to memory — not only in our minds, but in our hearts — as we possibly can. “Thy word have I hid in mine heart,” the psalmist said, “that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11)
There are many promises of blessing to those who have God’s Word in their hearts, those who abide in Him.
“For it is a pleasant thing if thou keep them within thee; they shall withal be fitted in thy lips” (Proverbs 22:18). “My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee;... Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God.” (Proverbs 2:1,5)
Paul says: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” (Colossians 3:16)
Peter’s exhortation says, “This second epistle, beloved, I now write unto you; in both which I stir up your pure minds by way of remembrance: That ye may be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets [i.e., the Old Testament Scriptures], and of the commandment of us the apostles of the Lord and Saviour [i.e., the New Testament Scriptures].” (2 Peter 3:1-2)
How can we be mindful of the words unless they’ve first been instilled in us? Since they cannot abide in our minds unless we first hide them in our hearts, it is surely pleasing and honoring to God that we learn “by heart” as much of His Word as we can. Know God, know peace.