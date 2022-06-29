Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
The mind of Christ is needed for navigating the hour in which we live.
What is “this mind”?
Jesus became of “no reputation.” This is how we are seen or judged by other people. How should we desire to be seen and judged by others? Every human faces this issue, and in most cases it is how others see us in consideration of our own acceptance. This is “the pride of life.” We don’t want to be judged or deemed unnecessary, unwanted, or left out of the acceptable norms of society. Jesus did not do things out of selfish ambition or a need for recognition. He put his own status and comforts aside to live for the good of those around him.
Jesus took the role and attitude of a servant. 2 Corinthians 5:1 uses the word “minister,” and it is defined as “an under rower.” An under rower is the slave that is an oarsman in the lowest level of the boat. On this lowest level of the boat, the oarsmen sat chained to the ship and to each other as prisoners and slaves. They would rarely see freedom again once they became under rowers. They had one focus: They sat in front of a captain and did only what he commanded them to do. This was their life. We are all “ministers of Christ,” His under rowers if you will.
We are not seen as above anyone, but we are chained to His will and purpose and to one another, His prisoners and slaves of love. We have one focus, to sit and gaze on Him, awaiting His commands. This is our life. As servants, we don’t care about our reputation. It is His reputation we carry, convey and show forth by our life.
We care about what He thinks of us. We are not caught up in introspection, but we see ourselves as in Him, for Him, through Him and of Him in all that we are, do and speak. We serve His will and purpose by following the leading of the Holy Spirit. We say no to the pride of life and live only to please Him. We serve as He served, as He serves and when He is lifted up in us, the world sees Him, and they are drawn to Him.
We are His sons. We love and serve Him. Even in our calling and “ministry,” we lay it all at His feet. Only that which extends His character and nature in the earth is what matters. In doing so, it may require the laying down of all that we are and all that we are doing to serve His will and purpose. Our future demands we choose the mind of Christ in humility and obedience the Father.
Richard Hamm helps churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport.