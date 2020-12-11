Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Are you ready for Christmas? Retailers have been getting ready for weeks, and one thing is certain. Whether we’re ready or not, Christmas is coming and with the pandemic it will be different.
The coming of the Messiah is a lot like anticipating Christmas. For years the Messiah’s coming had been {span}prophesied and people were not ready when He came. The very ones who should have been prepared were not ready.
I know I’m not alone when I say I love Christmas and everything about the joyous celebration of the birth of Christ. As much as I love the current Christmas traditions, the Bible reveals some things to cherish about the blessed birth of our Savior.
First, I love the sounds. Who can escape the sounds of Christmas heard in the carols we sing? Stop to hear the sounds of that first Christmas? Cattle lowing, bleating sheep, a newborn’s cry, a choir of angels, and shepherds praising and glorifying God.
Second, I love the many sights. The trees, wreaths, lights, and decorations are wonderful to behold, but at the first Christmas, wise men saw a star, which led to the Christ child who is the manifestation of God.
I also love the scents. A fresh cut pine or cedar tree. Fresh baked cookies, cakes and pies. Those at the first Christmas had to endure the foul-smelling odor of a cattle stall. The frankincense and myrrh prepared for a death because the best scent of Christmas is the fragrance of Jesus. Ephesians 5:2 says, “Christ loved us, and gave himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling savior.”
In our fast-paced society, I love the simplicity. A simple gathering. A simple meal. Simple presents. The first Christmas revealed the simple gospel. The King of kings came not to a palace but to a manger in a cattle stall. Not robed with royal garments but with swaddling clothes. This simplicity is summarized in John 3:16 which says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I love the sacrifice. Most of us exchange presents at Christmas but few truly know what it means to sacrifice. Joseph gave the sacrifice of commitment, Mary the sacrifice of cooperation, the shepherds and wise men the sacrifice of celebration, and God the Father the sacrifice of Christ.
Finally, I love the significance. Lost in sin, mankind needed a Savior so God sent His Son to earth. Born of a virgin, wrapped in flesh, lived a sinless life, and died on a cross in our place. While some say it is just a “happy holiday,” the truth is, it is more.
While the decorations may not be hung, the shopping may not be done, and the presents may not be wrapped, Christmas is coming and I hope you are ready to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
The shopping, the presents and the parties are all fun and blessings to enjoy, but don’t let those earthly possessions get in the way of our call to go and tell everyone that Jesus Christ is born. Let the celebration continue this season and every day of the year as we proclaim, “Joy to the world, the Lord is come.”