Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
One of the memories I have as a child is taking out the ashes. My grandmother heated with a coal-burning stove, and I watched her meticulously shake the grate. Glowing embers and blackened coals filled the retainer box. Flames inside the belly of the stove burned hotter and brighter as fresh air blew up on it. After the ashes cooled, they were ready to be carried away. Sometimes they ended up in a garden bed, or on an icy street for better
traction. For her, ashes were
necessary to endure long winter nights and cold days.
This week, followers of Jesus around the world celebrate Ash Wednesday. This is the date marking the beginning of a 40-day spiritual journey, excluding Sundays, that takes us through Lent. During this time, we are called to prepare for the events of Holy Week that end with Christ’s resurrection at Easter. We use time during these days for soul-searching, fasting, repentance and to achieve a more intimate relationship with Jesus. Scripture teaches when we draw near to God, he will draw near to us.
A tradition of Ash Wednesday includes the imposition of ashes upon a believer’s forehead. The ashes used are typically those remains of the palm branches used at the beginning of Holy Week. As ashes are placed on the person’s head, the following (or similar) words are recited, “From dust you have come, and to dust you shall return. Repent, and believe the gospel.”
Our experience as children of the Lord can remind us that all things are possible through faith. John Wesley, founder of Methodist traditions across the globe, spoke about his heart being strangely warmed by an encounter with the living God. As you begin this disciplinary journey, why not open your heart and mind to a whole new way of understanding and receiving God’s love for a hurting world? The coldness of dying embers will burn warmly once again. Let the journey continue!
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.