Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Mother’s Day is a day filled with sentiment and good feelings. While the nuclear family of mother, father and children is a splendid goal, many families in America do not reflect this design. Death, divorce, substance abuse and a host of other factors have left many scrambling to make sense of emotions on this beloved day.
I recently had two young sisters come to me to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ. Their mother said they had both been asking many questions about becoming a Christian, so I invited them to meet with me and explore the possibility of becoming followers of the Lord.
We looked at various scriptures, and I shared how I had become a believer at about the same age. They asked what happens when someone is born again. What happens when they open their hearts to Jesus? I carefully explained how three things happen. We are forgiven of all our sins. The Holy Spirit comes into our hearts to guide us in our daily living. We are also adopted by the Heavenly Father to become the children of God. With the last point, the two sisters looked at each other with curious expressions. The older girl then explained to me that they were both adopted.
I was completely caught off guard! After the initial surprise, I shared with both that apparently a lady in our church was not able to have children herself and she had so much love in her heart that she went looking for some children to make her own. Not every mother can raise her own children due to problems in life, but this lady went looking with a heart full of love. That lady was their mother!
And I told them God had so much love He also wanted to adopt them! In fact, I told them I was a bit jealous, because I had only been adopted once and they had known such love twice. They were pleased at the thought.
On this day there will be mothers who adopted children in love. There will also be women who let their hearts embrace other children who needed extra love. So, natural moms join with a host of aunts, grandmothers, coaches, neighbors, teachers and caring ladies to provide so much love that the spirit of adoption radiates throughout our land.
Happy Mother’s Day to caring women everywhere!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.