Lot left Ur with his uncle Abram and traveled to Haran and Canaan. As Abram prospered, so did Lot. When Abram and Lot decided to separate their flocks, Abram gave Lot his choice of relocation. Lot selfishly took the best pasture and settled next to Sodom. The city’s wicked reputation didn’t stop him from choosing more prosperity over religious purity.
Already blessed with wealth, Lot was willing to risk his conscience for more opportunity. Soon, Lot moved into the city and sat at its gateway where legal matters were discussed and prosecuted. Was he striving for acceptance from the ungodly people living there?
What are you willing to compromise in your spiritual life to attain worldly treasures? Lot’s temporary gain resulted in losing all of his possessions.
Sodom’s involvement in a political rebellion resulted in Lot and his family being taken captive. After Abram rescued him, Lot chose to continue living in Sodom. Did he outwardly condone the residents’ sins in the name of tolerance? Good thing God pricked his heart. In 2 Peter 2:7-8, we read that Lot “was distressed by the filthy lives of lawless men.” From living among them day after day, he was tormented in his soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard.
Lot took two visiting angels home with him to protect them from the Sodomites. The city men threatened him and tried to break down his door.
That scandalous scene included Lot offering his virgin daughters to appease the evil Sodomites (Genesis 13). What kind of father does that? The angels intervened to keep everyone safe, and struck all the men outside Lot’s door with blindness.
Moreover, Lot’s daughters were pledged to marry Sodomite men. Those sons-in-law didn’t believe Lot when he told them about God’s plans for Sodom, and they stayed behind. Evidently, Lot didn’t have much sway even with his own family.
Furthermore, Lot still hesitated to leave the city after being warned of its coming punishment. The angels had to grasp Lot’s hand, plus his wife and daughters’ hands, to get them out. The family was told to flee and not look back or they’d be swept away.
Lot’s wife is probably more legendary than Lot. She turned into a pillar of salt because she looked back at Sodom burning. Perhaps it was her desire for the place that triggered her disobedience.
Lot’s secular choices had costly consequences. The first lesson from Lot’s life is not to compromise God’s standards to conform to the world or blend into it.
Instead, we’re to be the salt of the earth, the light of the world, and shine like stars in the universe. (Matthew 5:13-14; Philippians 2:15) God repeatedly commands us to “Be holy, because I am holy.” (Leviticus 11:44-45; 1 Peter 1:16) Every person is accountable to Him.
Second, choose your spouse and friends carefully. “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.” (1 Corinthians 15:33) It’s much more difficult to develop other people’s integrity compared to them decreasing yours.
Third, do not flirt with sin. Because of your depraved nature, you are just tempting yourself to succumb and suffer the consequences. To what extent do you tolerate sin?
Finally, nothing should look so desirable that you’re willing to ignore God’s commandments to attain it. Do you love the world more than God? Does the attraction of wealth, power or praise cause you to strive for fleeting pleasure while neglecting your eternal spirit?
Temporary material possessions will burn, but the unsurpassed treasure is God. Everything is His and every good blessing comes from Him. He’s the eternal source of joy, comfort, love and inner peace.
By trusting, loving and obeying Jesus, we’ll receive benefits that are better than anything this world offers. Let’s follow Jesus’ instructions and “seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)