Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It’s 1990; I’m in New Mexico with a contingent of Boy Scouts from Troop 50 at the Philmont Scout Ranch. Our longest day began with a long hike down a canyon to a river which was shallow enough for us to ford. According to our schedule, we were hiking to the top of a mesa, where a dreaded “dry camp” awaited us. It was a camp with no water, potable or otherwise. We broke out the collapsible two-gallon water bottles, filled and purified the water within. We drank our fill from the river (having purified the water) and refilled our water bottles to their maximum. The remaining three miles of the hike would be uphill as we ascended the mesa with 16.6 extra pounds of water strapped to the outsides of our backpacks. We regretted not repacking our backpacks, so that the weight was distributed better. Still, we were racing the sun and didn’t want to get to our campsite too late.
Upon reflection, that last three miles wasn’t much fun. Still, something miraculous happened when we got to our campsite atop the mesa. I took off my backpack and let it slide to the ground. In the first step I took, I felt lighter than the air itself! Without the weight of my backpack, coupled with the extra weight of the water, I felt as though I was walking on the moon! I looked at my brother, who had just shed his backpack; I could have sworn he was hovering above the ground.
“This feels amazing!” I shouted, as the entire group of boys whooped, ran and carried on like birds freed from a cage. It was a fascinating feeling. It compares only to one other experience: the laying of your life’s burdens on Jesus himself.
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
The best part of it is Jesus tells us to do it. He intends that we give our burdens to him, and in their place, take on the tasks that he sets for us. Give your burdens to Jesus; live for him, and you’ll see what I mean.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.