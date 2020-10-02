KINGSPORT — Your worst nightmares are about to come true as the Four Apocalyptic Horsemen dismount at LampLight Theatre in the production of “The Final Scourge.” Come and experience this chilling apocalyptic production. This spine-tingling drama exposes the satanic forces at work around us. The ploys of Satan and his demons are uncovered as their evil schemes pave the way for the end of the world. Torture and terror lie in wait.
“The Final Scourge” takes place in a small American town. The natural disasters and famine that these town folk experience are nothing compared to the zoonotic virus headed their way. This disease causes zombie-like symptoms and wreaks mayhem on its victims and the audience. Experience a cataclysmic series of prophetic events preceded by the ominous arrival of each Horsemen.
Through special effects and illusions, the audience will be drawn into this twisted true-to-life story. This frightening production promises to bring heart-pounding thrills with a horrifying after-death reality. As the approaching Antichrist comes into power, the world collapses and chaos ensues. Who will hold to their faith?
Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. Performances will be weekends Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. There will be two shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with Sunday night performances at 6:30 p.m.
One special matinee performance will be held on opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. The show’s seating is general admission at $11. No reservations are necessary, however, they are recommended. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766.