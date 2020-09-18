Fall is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than at LampLight Theatre’s “Down-Home Jamboree”?
Come and relive a time when families gathered on the front porch on a cool fall evening and shared their favorites hymns and gospel tunes.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, revisit some of your old gospel favorites, and maybe learn some new Christian hits, at LampLight Theatre on Broad Street in historic downtown Kingsport.
The first half of the evening will feature a variety of quartets, trios and soloists who will all gather together to share their talents for the Lord. These are groups that sing all over the region, and they are now joining together for this evening of worship at LampLight Theatre.
For the second half of the night, the progressive Southern gospel quartet Phillips and Banks will take the stage. Jacob and Carmen Phillips, and Caleb and Autumn Banks bring a distinctive and smooth sound to their music.
This musical celebration will begin each night at 7 p.m. The concert is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Doors will open at 6 p.m. both evenings.
Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting www.lamplighttheatre.com.