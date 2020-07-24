As sure as storms come to the Appalachian Mountains of Southwest Virginia, so come the struggles of a young man who had to overcome incredible obstacles in order to succeed.
“And God Was Watching” is the true-life musical story of Billy Wayne (Arrington).
This new production will debut Friday, Aug. 7, at the LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.
This original musical is based on the biography of Billy Wayne. The book’s release in 2011 brought a five-star Clarion Review. By popular demand, this Appalachian chronicle has now been developed into an inspirational musical dramedy.
With whimsical wit about being the underdog to raw honesty about an abusive past, this production will stir your emotions and challenge you to rise above your past and persevere.
The setting for this story is right here in the mountains of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sometimes the difficulties we deal with in life, whether our fault or not, crush our dreams and leave us spiritually broken. We give up because we feel useless due to the damage that has been done to us or to the hurt that we think we might have caused. Would it surprise you to find out, as hurtful as some situations are, that God is watching? Why would He allow these things to happen?
“And God Was Watching” is a story of trials, tragedy and triumph. No one ever said living a Christian life would always be easy, but if it doesn’t cost anything, it isn’t worth very much.
Due to true-life situations, this production may have scenes that could be disturbing to young children.
The show will run for three consecutive weekends Aug. 7- 9, Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show.
For reservations or for more information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.