KINGSPORT — Full Gospel Mission Church is hoping to spread light and love in the community with a free fish fry on Good Friday.
Associate Pastor Alesia McElrath said the event is open to the homeless and anyone in need of a hot meal. Last year’s event fed just under 300 people, and McElrath expects this year’s event to draw a similar number.
“A lot of times, a lot of the homeless people don’t get a chance to really socialize, like in a little family setting,” McElrath said. “Even though we’ve been going through this COVID, we still like to do something that has some type of representation to it and let them know how much we care about them.”
What to expect
Called Feed 5,000: Two Fish and Five Loaves of Bread, the fish fry will take place Friday from 3-6 p.m. in the Kitchen of Hope, which is inside Full Gospel Mission Church.
The menu will include fish sandwiches, beans, slaw, macaroni salad, cake and water.
Patrons also will have a choice of two side items.
Attendees should practice social distancing when picking up their meals.
“We just want to represent the church and the Kitchen of Hope and let the people know that we love and care about them,” McElrath said. “I’m always looking for a way to include the hungry, homeless and helpless in our community.”
Community partners
The event is supported by New Vision Youth, Releasing the Kingdom and Children of the Community.
Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of New Vision Youth, said her organization has helped out with the fish fry from the beginning, and each event is a celebration of unity.
“We just want everybody to come out and support unity for the community,” Swagerty said. “Come fellowship, meet people and eat God’s food.”