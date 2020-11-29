Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Remember when you were little and you would follow behind your daddy trying to step in his footprints? Perhaps he had made a deep path in the newly fallen snow with his heavy boots. Dressed in your winter wear, you tried to keep up. You made such a joyful effort as you stretched your short legs and small feet to meet his stride. Giggling and falling down, you would struggle to get up and try again.
Remember when you were little and your mother would say, “Keep your shoes on! We are going out.” If you had already taken them off, you began the hunt. Under the couch? By the door? In the bathroom? Once they were located, you were joyful and you hurried to meet your mama to see where she was taking you.
As children of God, we too struggle and stretch to keep up with our Father. Searching for the impressions of His beautiful feet, we leap or lunge; sometimes steady steps, sometimes stumbling! “Get up!” we hear Him say. “Get up and try again! My Word is a lamp unto your feet; a light unto your path. Follow me! My yoke is easy; my burden is light! Follow me. I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
One of the pieces of the Armor of God is footwear. Ephesians 6:15 tells us to have our feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace. The Amplified Bible uses the term “strapped” with gospel of peace. When we get dressed in our spiritual armor, we should “keep our shoes on!” We are going to war, but our foundation is stabilized with peace.
As we navigate the next twists and turns of 2020, I encourage you to remember when you were little — how you obeyed your mother and kept your shoes on and followed the path left by the Father. Don’t give up now. There may have been some potholes in the road, but the paternal, spiritual path is truly straight ... straight and narrow.
When you have done all you can do, just stand! (Ephesians 6:13)
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.