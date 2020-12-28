Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In this day and time of uncertainty, it would be easy to allow our thoughts to overwhelm us to the point that we become so burdened that our hearts break with sadness and discouragement. Although each of us could find some comfort and encouragement focusing and dwelling on the many different things that are before us, it would be wise for each of us to focus on the things that are eternal and to think upon the Lord Jesus Christ who saved us and bought our soul at Calvary.
The Bible speaks about God’s thoughts and our thoughts. It is interesting to see what the Scripture has to say about God’s thoughts.
Gods thoughts are limitless thoughts. Psalms 40:5 says, “Many, O LORD my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.”
God’s thought are also very deep thoughts. Psalms 92:5 teaches us. “O LORD, how great are thy works! and thy thoughts are very deep.” They are higher thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9 says, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD — for as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
They are peaceful thoughts. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
As I pondered these verses of Scripture, I began to see that each of us could be encouraged if only we would saturate our thoughts of the Lord Jesus Christ.
When I think of Jesus, I think about a true friend. Proverbs 17:17 teaches us that a friend loveth at all times. Jesus is a friend that loves you when you are up and when you are down, when others speak well of you or evil about you. Jesus is there when you are sinking as well as when you are sailing; and when your vessel crashes against the rocks, he is there to help pick up the pieces. In times when we feel useless Jesus loves us. When we feel like a failure Jesus loves us. When all others have forsaken us Jesus loves us.
When I think about my Lord, I think of someone who is always faithful to talk with me. As I begin to read His Word, I can find the comforting thoughts and answers that I so desperately need. When I pray to Him, I know he is listening and will answer and show me things that I did not even realize. Jeremiah 33:3 says, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”
I would like to encourage everyone to keep looking up and let the Lord Jesus give you the comforting thoughts that are so desperately needed in our world today.
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.
