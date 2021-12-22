By WILL SHEWEY
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” is the name of a beloved Advent hymn. The lyrics challenge each one to invite Jesus into our hearts to release us from fears and sins. The hymn gives a promise that souls can find rest in God. We can be confident that God desires this freedom for all who anticipate His arrival as Bethlehem’s perfect child. The New Testament letter to the Hebrew followers of Jesus promised a rest for the people of God. As we welcome Christ into our lives, that promise of rest becomes a very real possibility. Our lives become hidden with Christ in God, according to Colossians chapter 3.
Time is quickly passing. In a matter of hours, Christians around the world will begin celebrating Jesus’ arrival at a cave in Bethlehem. Shepherds will witness one who would become known as the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world. Angels will be proclaiming good tidings of great joy for ALL people. The prophet, priest and king is now making his earthly dwelling among mortals. Let every heart rejoice with exceeding great joy. Faith of one who is coming has literally become sight. Emmanuel, “God with us” has become “one of us.”
As the end of another Advent season draws near, we pause to remember the candles that have illumined our path of expectancy. Hope, peace, joy and love now permanently abide in our hearts. We are beloved children of God. We no longer walk blindly through the darkened streets of a crowded world. We no longer live as orphans or strangers. Jesus is the light of the world. That light now abides in us.
Have you taken time to make room for Jesus at the inn called your heart? He’s on the way. We recite the ancient liturgy known as the mystery of faith which says, “Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again.” Yes, the year has been tough, and the journey has been rough. But the time is at hand: Rejoice. Be exceeding glad. Sing hallelujah. Joy to the world. Merry Christmas!
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.