By PENNY HAGY
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“School days, school days. Dear old golden rule days, Readin’ and ’Ritin’ and ’Rrithmetic taught to the tune of the hickory stick. You were my queen in calico; I was your bashful barefoot beau. And you wrote on my slate, ‘I love you, Joe.’ When we were a couple of kids!”
Remember how simple school life used to be? As a retired kindergarten teacher, I miss the joyful excitement of starting a new school year. On that first day of school, the teacher prepares the many hats to be worn: educator, encourager, engager and, on the fun days, entertainer.
Teaching is a calling and a great teacher is a treasure. Jesus, called rabbi/teacher, was an exemplary model. Being a servant leader, He educated, engaged, encouraged and entertained the people who opened their hearts to Him. Jesus taught the people at the seashore, on the hillsides, and in their homes. He taught in the synagogues, reading the scrolls or by quietly writing words of forgiveness in the sand. His classroom was versatile and vibrant.
Walking place to place, Jesus commanded the attention of massive, mixed crowds. His teaching style was divinely inspired and authoritative. He taught engaging, easily understood life lessons. He healed the sick and He fed the hungry, which encouraged them to follow Him. He taught with compassion and conviction.
Knowing truth will set you free, He even challenged the disciples by testing their faith. Remember when Jesus came walking on the water? Peter stepped out, but when he saw the wind, he was afraid. Jesus reached out His hand and caught him. “You of little faith. Why did you doubt?” (Matthew 14:22-23).
Whether you know Him as prophet, rabbi, miracle worker, savior or teacher, you will never be the same after sitting in His classroom. He keeps us attentively engaged with his “un-common” core teaching methods.
Here is a quote from The Interpreter’s Bible “The common people were astonished. He was not a scribe. He had no religious credentials. Yet he spoke like a king. ...” The scribes quoted authorities; he spoke with authority.
On His final day of earthly school, Jesus put on his heaviest teacher hat. It was thorny and painful. He gave His life so the students could be with Him in all eternity. It is finished! Class dismissed! The last bell has rung.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.