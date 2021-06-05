By WILL SHEWEY
Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“... So they called to the blind man, ‘Cheer up! On your feet! He’s calling you.’ Throwing his cloak aside, he jumped to his feet and came to Jesus. ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Jesus asked him. The blind man said, ‘Rabbi, I want to see.’ ‘Go,’ said Jesus, ‘your faith has healed you.’ Immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus along the road.” (Mark 10:49-52)
Our storefront house of worship will soon begin eight years of ministry. We have met longtime followers of Jesus and some who are simply “seeking” answers. I recall a certain man who attended for a few months, who said, “Pastor, I’m searching for something in life and not sure what it is.” He passed away suddenly. I am not sure whether he found what he had been looking for.
I remember a lady named Penny who worshiped every time the doors opened and regularly taught a Bible class. She was totally blind and faithfully guided by a dedicated friend. Although unable to read words of scripture, they were imprinted upon her mind. The Lord had given a precious gift of memorization and an amazing way of communicating God’s love. She had apparently discovered purpose in life and pursued vigorously every opportunity to convey that message of encouragement.
Jesus taught that none of us can know what a day may bring forth. We might relate to blind Bartimaeus in today’s text, sitting along the highway of life. It seems the multitudes surrounding us are having the time of their lives. We can hear the joyous sounds of children at play. The noise of everyday activity is a constant reminder that life is busy for so many, while we seem stuck in a difficult rut with no easy answers in view.
The good news is Jesus knows your name. He knows the end from beginning. He has heard your cries for help and sees the tears that silently flow from your eyes. He calls out to you by name. What is the desire of your life today?
Our lord simply desires that you begin to cast off the old things that weigh you down. Discard the things that define failure and begin to follow him along the way. He will give purpose and peace the world cannot offer. Why not accept his invitation to a better plan?
The hymn writer said, “There’s room at the cross for you. Though millions have come, there’s still room for one. Yes, there is room at the cross for you.”
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
