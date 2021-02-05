Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
This pandemic has been physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually challenging for everyone. From a worldly perspective, it appears man is without hope or joy; from a Christian perspective, Paul helps us see the joy in all things in his epistle to the Philippians. With the theme of joy and the mind, the words joy and rejoicing are found 19 times; sin is never mentioned; and Jesus is mentioned 40 times, for He is to be our focus and source of joy.
A letter with the theme of joy would not be strange except that it was written from prison, where circumstances were anything but joyful. Paul’s letter was a thanksgiving for God’s faithfulness and to share four secrets of the Christian faith in chapter four. As we reflect on what we’ve been through this year, we can give thanks for God’s faithfulness.
In verse seven, God shall Soothe, as it says, “And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Even during a terrible experience, we can know God’s wonderful peace.
In verse 12, God shall Satisfy. Paul had learned contentment and said, I am satisfied with being a child of God, knowing contentment is not getting what you want, but receiving and being satisfied with what God sends your way. He had searched and could sing, “Hallelujah! I have found Him, whom my soul so long has craved! Jesus satisfies my longings; through His life I now am saved.”
We praise God when things are good, but the true test of our faith is praising God when things are going bad. Our joy is not in circumstances, but in Christ! Circumstances, situations, money, relationships, health and the economy change, but God never changes and will never fail His children.
In verse 13, God shall Strengthen as it says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Paul says we can do all God wants us to accomplish, or make it through anything for He gives strength for what He wills.
Storms come and the safest place for a child of God is in the center of His will. Two quotes to remember: “God can calm the storm when it has accomplished His will” and “it is safer to be in the storm with Jesus, than in the calm without Him.”
In verse 19, God shall Supply. Paul received a blessing from Jesus, who is the source of all blessings and said it was according to His riches in glory. The bank of heaven is the wealthiest source known to man and will never be depleted, never dry up, and never be affected by deflation.
Using the words “shall supply,” meaning to fill to the top; “according,” meaning down from above; and “riches,” meaning abundance, Paul is saying there was an abundance in heaven, and Jesus came down to earth to supply our greatest need and provide our spiritual blessing of salvation — filling us with joy.
May these truths encourage us in the good and bad times.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.