Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Did you know Jesus had a nickname? It was given to him by the Pharisees — and it wasn’t meant to be a compliment. But I think Jesus actually liked it.
Jesus was famous (or infamous) for hanging out with the wrong crowd. You would often find Jesus at dinner parties with people that other religious folks avoided. The Pharisees started calling Jesus a friend of sinners! That was the nickname they gave Him.
Matthew records Jesus talking about how people thought about Him and John the Baptist. Both men represented threats to the Pharisees and they disapproved of them greatly.
Matthew 11:18-19 tells us, “18 For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, ‘He has a demon.’ 19 The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ ...”
John was scandalized for not eating and drinking with people and was seen as an oddball, while Jesus was vilified for eating and drinking with people and having a good time! They couldn’t win with the Pharisees. And that was perfectly fine with Jesus. He had a mission that was bigger than fitting into the religious system the Pharisees and religious leaders had constructed.
Jesus’ mission was to seek and to save the lost.
Let me tell you a secret about seeking out lost people with the hope of sharing the gospel: You have to spend time with lost people! Jesus was hyper-vigilant about that — to the point that his nickname was “friend of sinners.”
Jesus modeled a lifestyle many Christians today have rejected. We don’t hang out with lost people. Most of us spend the vast majority of our time surrounded by like-minded people. Most of us — and I’m including myself here — don’t have a mentality that our mission is to be the same as Jesus: to seek out the lost and love them.
That is probably because evangelism seems really intimidating! If we have the mentality that evangelism is a cold call or that we are supposed to find ways to share our faith with total strangers, it’s no wonder many Christians don’t share their faith. But that isn’t what Jesus always did. Jesus made friends. And he shared meals with them. And he spent time with people who were very different from him showing them grace and love!
That’s how evangelism works. I don’t think God is asking us to do anything extraordinary to share our faith. We simply have to be intentional about building friendships with people who may not know Jesus and love them. Then, as we build that relationship, we look for opportunities to share the truth of how Jesus has changed our lives. Over time and through sharing what God has done in our lives, we hope and pray for lives to be changed by Jesus.
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.