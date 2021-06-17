Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
I was badly nearsighted for much of my childhood. I just didn’t know it. I assumed everyone saw trees as large green blobs, that grass was seen by everyone as a mass of carpet, and that those who called out my name at a great distance were just good at guessing, since I was never the first person to recognize someone.
My freshman year of high school I was introduced to my first pair of glasses. They ... did not make me more attractive. But they opened the world up to me in new ways. I could see individual leaves on the trees and individual blades of grass (without getting on my hands and knees), and I could identify wildlife in the forest at a distance.
None of this meant I understood the world any better than I had before, but now I had a chance to compare my experiences of the world with what I read about. It was a crucial step on the road to wisdom I had been missing.
‘“One thing I do know: I was blind, but now I see!” (John 9: 25)
When Jesus healed a man who had been born blind, it caused quite a ruckus. People wanted explanations, people wanted excuses, they wanted everything except the truth. A scientific cause would have been accepted; a tale of subterfuge or mistaken identity would have satisfied everyone, but the man stuck to what he knew was true. His entire world was changed because Jesus healed him. This moment of healing wasn’t the end of his journey. He flat out tells everyone listening that he doesn’t have the answers they want. What he knows is that before he couldn’t see the world; now he does.
Can I account for all of the evils done in the world? No. Can I account for the missteps of every believer, ever? No. But I don’t have to; Jesus didn’t call me to “know and see all.” He called me to follow him.
One needn’t have all the answers to follow Jesus. In fact, the more knowledgeable and experienced the believer, the further he or she gets from claiming they have answers for everyone. But we can attest to one thing: “Once I was blind; now I can see.” And in the short run, that will have to be enough.
Mike Beverly is the pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.