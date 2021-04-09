Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“So they asked him, “What sign then will you give that we may see it and believe you? What will you do? Our ancestors ate the manna in the wilderness; as it is written: ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat.’” (John 6:30-31, NIV)
John 6:35 (NIV) says, “Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.’”
When we read in the Bible about the journey the Israelites went on as they wandered the wilderness for 40 years, we see God provided for their many needs. Specifically, we see that God provided manna for them to eat which sustained them (John 6:30-31). Manna was available for them six days per week and the day before their Sabbath, they would receive a double portion to last for two days because this sustenance would not be provided for them on their Sabbath. God gave them what they would need to survive and to be sustained.
In the New Testament (John 6:35), we see teaching provided that Jesus Christ is the bread of life and whoever comes to Him, and accepts Him as their Lord and personal Savior, they will be sustained and have eternal life. As one accepts Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Savior, they become followers of Him. In order to be a follower, one would need to learn what they must do to be good follower. A recommendation to spend as much time as possible reading the Bible would be reasonable and expected in order to know about Jesus and to be able to follow him.
Some who are followers of Jesus Christ may neglect their growth with Him. They may be neglectful in: reading their Bible; spending time in Bible studies; seeking fellowship with followers of Jesus Christ; having any active worship practices; or, simply spending time with God in prayer. As God sustained the Israelites in the wilderness for 40 years, He has sent His son to sustain us in this day and age. As we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal savior, we should seek to spend as much time as possible with Him.
Self-reflection considerations: In my spiritual walk with Jesus, do I need to improve in any of the following ways: reading the Bible daily; having an active daily prayer life; seeking routine fellowship with followers of Jesus Christ; disciplining and mentoring others regarding Jesus.
As we learn more about Jesus, seek to think, talk, act and be like Him. Remember, Jesus Christ is the “bread of life” and whoever believes in Him will never go hungry or be thirsty! I encourage you to read your Bible and learn more about what this means. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health