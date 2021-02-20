Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
A Christian news periodical, showing a spiked increase of anxiety disorder since the shelter-in-place due to the pandemic, reveals many are troubled with the effects of the pandemic and current events in our country. “Our World in Data” estimates 284 million people worldwide have an anxiety disorder, and the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 19.1% of Americans had an anxiety disorder in the past year.
In 2 Thessalonians 2:2, the apostle Paul carefully and compassionately addressed the believers who were dealing with persecution, paranoia and propaganda, writing “that ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.”
First, we see the Source causing their troubled minds. One problem was persecution. The believers took a bold stand for their faith, but the intensity and nonstop assaults took a toll on their spiritual and mental well-being. Next, there was the problem of personal paranoia, as they were fearful of harm, loss and danger. Then there was the problem of propaganda, as they were being told untruths and continually hearing false doctrine.
Second, we see the Sickness of fear. When we are afflicted by fear, faith and trust in God grow small. Praying becomes difficult. Trusting God feels impossible. We withdraw from others. Sleeping becomes difficult. We lose our appetite and do not eat well. We show in our faces that we are anxious.
Anxiety disorders can be a stronghold of the mind and spirit that enslave people. When this stronghold sets in, it is difficult to concentrate. Our minds wander. We tend to think in the negative. We expect the worst to happen instead of the best. Our nights are long and days difficult.
Since we need to wear a mask during this pandemic, I purchased one from a Christian company with the saying “faith over fear,” because each day we can live victoriously in faith that God is in control or be in fear and live defeated.
Third, in 2 Thessalonians 2:15-17, we see the Solution. “Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold to the teachings which you have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle. Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which has loved us, and has given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace; Comfort your hearts and stablish you in every good word and work.”
To soothe a troubled mind, you must be steadfast in doctrine, duty and devotion, dwelling in God’s love and comfort for your life so that this settles your heart and mind in the Lord. In other words, Jesus is the answer! Always remember the truths that God loves you, He is on the throne and in control, He sent Jesus to die for you, His word is truth, and Jesus is coming again to take His children to heaven.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.