By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We have just marked Veterans Day, a day to remember our veterans and the price they paid for our freedom. There is a phrase (attributed to Howard William) that we hear at this time: “All gave some; some gave all.”
I am grateful for the price they gave, so that we can still have the freedoms we have. We celebrate their lives and the great cost and memorialize them so they will not be forgotten.
There is a song I remember from years ago when I visited a Pentecostal church; it is called “I’m a Soldier in the Army of the Lord.” We too are in a battle; we fight a battle between good and evil in the spirit realm.
I was reading in Romans 16 where the Apostle Paul was remembering those at the church at Rome. In verses 1-8, he mentions about 28 people to greet; the ones that stood out were Priscilla and Aquila in verse 3 and as Paul said, “risked their own necks for my life.”
I think of my dad, who was a pastor of a small church I was raised in for 16 years, how most of the time we had on average of 15 to 30 people and sometimes a lot less, but he was faithful. There were times when there was just our family there; I never one time heard him complain.
I don’t remember a time there was any thankfulness shown for his faithfulness, but that did not matter. He was a “Soldier in the Army of the Lord” and he was getting his orders not from man but from the Commander in Chief on High.
I think of the millions across the world at this time who serve in all capacities and never get any thanks for what they do. They may never get recognition on this earth, but they still serve knowing that their reward is waiting on high. As Jesus our Master said, ”Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven.” (Matthew 5:12)
To all of the “Soldiers in the Army of the Lord,” I salute you and say thank you for your service to the eternal cause. You are just one of the millions who have gone before that was faithful to the end. Faithful endurance wins a heavenly reward, which is “an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you.” (1 Peter 1:4)
Everyone needs a word of encouragement, an act of kindness, and the gift of friendship. Though we may not always be together, our bonds of fellowship are enduring. And our relationships are strengthened as we serve each other.
“Good words are worth much, and cost little.” (George Herbert)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
