Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The calendar once again reminds us the season of winter is past. Spring makes her appearance once again. Robins and bluebirds proclaim from the branches above. Daffodils and tulips in all their glory, testifying that spring has truly arrived. Warmth of sunlight prepares the cold earth for a rebirth of life and beauty. We truly witness the power of transformation and resurrection.
An annual tradition for some is the anticipated day of “spring cleaning.” Closets become emptier, and windows sparkle a little more brightly. The house, if even for a few short days, is a little less cluttered. These are days to create an atmosphere of simplicity. This Lenten season teaches the importance of doing the same in our spiritual house, which is the earthly body in which the spirit and soul reside. Scripture reminds us that mortal bodies are divine temples in which the King of glory dwells. The Bible exhorts believers to lay aside every weight and the sins that so easily beset us. This can be a drastic move on our part.
As Jesus moved steadily toward the cross, and ultimately resurrection, he went into the temple as worshipers gathered for the feast of Passover. It was there He became angry with the venders who were selling sacrificial animals at a huge profit. They were price gouging, or taking advantage of those whose only desire was to love and serve God. The love of money had led them astray. Rather than a sanctuary to meet the spiritual need, the temple had become a place to satisfy the moneychangers’ greed. Jesus decided to do a little house cleaning right there on the spot.
As our 40-day Lenten journey prepares us for the promise of another celebration of Easter, may we face that glorious day with clean hands and pure hearts. Let us allow Jesus to cleanse our very being of the clutter of a pandemic experience. Let us view Jesus through clean windows of the soul. Resurrection day will soon arrive, and we will loudly proclaim that Christ is risen indeed. Alleluia! Amen.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.