Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Throughout the week I participate in Bible studies provided by Dr. David Jeremiah with a recent one involving “gratitude.” Gratitude is defined as “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.” Dr. Jeremiah emphasized recognizing the importance of people around us, our personal qualities and the qualities of our Heavenly Father, and expressing gratitude regarding each of these three areas.
There are many ways we can express gratitude toward people around us: tell someone you love them and how much you appreciate them; smile more often; tell someone “thank you” and how much you appreciate them; don’t complain; volunteer in your community; show respect for those around you; do something positive for the well-being of others. The important message here is this: demonstrate kindness to others!
Looking within ourselves and recognizing the positive qualities may be hard for some people. Sometimes, though, it is good to practice this degree of introspection and understand the positive qualities we possess. As we recognize our good qualities, it is good to demonstrate self-gratitude (thankfulness) regarding the positive attributes possessed and how these may be extended toward others.
When thinking of God, there is much to be thankful for. The Holy Spirit, a manifestation of God, is something that dwells within Christians. Fruits (qualities) of the Holy Spirit which I am thankful for include the following: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23). Extending these qualities to others is a way of demonstrating appreciation and kindness.
Important Bible verses reflecting gratitude toward God include: “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18); “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24); “And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful” (Colossians 3:15); “O give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1); “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him” (Psalm 28:7).
As you move forward in life, please do so seeking to demonstrate gratitude toward others. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.