There’s a saying, “No one likes change except a baby with a dirty diaper, and even then the baby will cry about it!”
So many things are changing because of this pandemic that we hardly know what to do. Most work situations are different, school is certainly different for everyone involved, going to the grocery store is different, going to church, if you’re able to go, is certainly different, and even a lot of our family interactions are different.
As the world around us continues to change, it’s good to know there is one thing that never changes, our unchanging God. The Bible reminds us of this great truth in Malachi 3:6, “For I am the LORD: I change not …” This means God was in the past exactly who He is in the present and precisely who He will be forever! He’s never too busy to listen, never too weak to help and never too unloving to care.
Because God never changes, his Word never changes. “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24:35) He is the same God today as He was when He delivered Daniel from the lion’s den, David from Goliath and Jonah from the belly of the fish. All that Scripture tells us about our world, about who we are, about our fall into sin, and what God did to save us from our sins, will never change.
Our life is full of constant change, and while it may seem to us that things are at times out of control, how comforting to know that God is always in control. Proverbs 19:21 reminds us, “There are many plans in a man’s heart, nevertheless the Lord’s counsel — that will stand.”
Everything that happens, including changes in our lives, happens within the sphere of God’s sovereign control. So let the changes come. We will not despair. We will not walk in fear. Why? Because our God never changes! He is always faithful, always present, and always loving.