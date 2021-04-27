Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
For decades, a tradition has been kept by Milligan College (now Milligan University) students. When a young man gets engaged, his closest friends and classmates surprise him by picking him up and carrying him down to Buffalo Creek. Once there, they throw him in, heedless of the month or the weather. I was lucky; my friends threw me in during the summer. One of my classmates was “creeked,” as they call it, in February. He was wearing a sweater when he went in to the cold, cold waters. I even hear that some female students have taken up the tradition as well.
I couldn’t tell you where the tradition got started, but it is weirdly symbolic of marriage, in that “creeking” is also an all-or-nothing proposition. Like marriage, one doesn’t wade in, grumble about the temperature of the water and come back out. It is meant to symbolize a major change in one’s life, as marriage is meant to be. In my case it meant a change for the better, as I can attest having been married for over 25 years.
Over my lifetime, I have seen many people grumble about the lack of spiritual change in their lives. They wonder whether religion, or church, or even God are for them, as if the Gospel was a hobby that competes with needlecraft for one’s spare time. They do so unaware that following Jesus is no part-time, low- investment, safe-money gig.
Hear the words of Jesus himself: “Then he said to them all: ‘Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it.’” (Luke 9: 23-24)
If you are wondering why your spiritual life has become a blasé pastime, you might be wise to ask yourself what your level of investment is. Have you denied yourself? Or are you holding back? Are you giving your time and resources in increments? Or are you taking up your cross?
Are we so obsessed with “saving our lives” through whatever cautionary steps we take, that we forget how to come together to worship God, serve others and live for him? The joy of living for God is found when we abandon all we have gathered only to receive all we ever needed from him.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
