It seems our nation is as divided as at any time since the Civil War and Reconstruction. Independence Day should have been a day of great unity and celebration. America has always found meaningful symbolism in her flags. They never fly more than they do on this powerful day.
We have a flagpole on our front porch, and we fly a variety of American flags for a variety of reasons. We fly the traditional 50-star American flag most days of the year to show our devotion to God, our nation and the guardians of liberty. It reminds us of the opportunities of hope this country offers. It inspires with foundations of faith. Fifty states and yet one republic.
For the last month, we have flown the Betsy Ross flag of 13 stars in a circle. It was our first national flag. I can never look at this one without reflecting on the love of freedom by our forefathers who hungered for a land where liberty would become reality. Thomas Jefferson wrote, “… All men are created equal.” Imperfect men penned prophetic words that are still coming more and more true with each generation.
July 1-3 marked the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. The Army of the Potomac (Union) met the Army of Northern Virginia (Confederate) in a brutal confrontation just outside a small Pennsylvania town in a battle that commanders of both sides felt would determine the outcome of the war. Both sides faced each other in long lines of soldiers and artillery. At the end of the Union line was a small unit of militia from Maine, the 20th Battalion led by Col. Joshua Chamberlain, a college professor. They were reduced in number and inadequately supplied as they took their position at a rocky point called Little Roundtop. If the enemy could get past them, the entire Union line would be exposed. The colonel called upon his men to fight with incredible courage, finally charging with bayonets when their ammunition had run out. The Confederates laid down their weapons in the face of such astounding courage! During the week of the Fourth, we fly the flag of the Maine 20th Battalion. Our generation has never needed true courage more than today.
For the rest of July, we will fly the 35-star Gettysburg Flag as a reminder that we must be one nation. It was President Lincoln’s hope that a divided country could somehow be one. Out of diversity comes unity. E PLURIBUS UNUM. We must learn to truly listen to one another and value one another, particularly those who are different from us.
A courageous American — Martin Luther King — spoke wisely when he said, “I have decided to stick with love; hate is too great a burden to bear.” Faith has been integral to our nation’s fabric since its earliest days. It is time to return to faith and love. God bless America!
Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.