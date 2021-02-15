Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The Legion Pool is missing. I know it isn’t missing; I know the city demolished it when they built our frankly fantastic aquatic center. But still, every time I pass that perfect square of grass as I come down Center Street, my mind’s eye completes the picture by placing the Legion Pool with its yellow brick, metal awning, square kiddie pool, and the Olympic-sized outdoor pool complete with black lines and a diving well off to the side. My mind tells me exactly where everything should be, and it isn’t there.
Something similar happens when other things are taken from our lives: the presence of a loved one, a canceled favorite activity, opportunities that once were open to us that have suddenly been closed. Our hearts and minds create a kind of “phantom limb” effect, in which we perceive that which we have been familiar with. We call it “missing” something, but the word falls short in light of the fact we are connecting with what we wanted — just not in the physical sense.
Is there something missing? Blame is going around in heavy doses these days. Did COVID take it? Or politics? Was it a marriage gone bad? A friendship gone sour? Or was the thing we missed not really what we remember at all?
I am of the belief our perception of both current events and our attitude towards the past color our recollections. When you ask someone about the “good old days,” they will inevitably drift in the direction of the hardships they suffered, and their meaning. But no one I know longs for misery; at least, not in their right frame of mind. They celebrate the way their souls were nurtured at that time in their lives. That is the takeaway.
The soul, it turns out is a thirsty thing. And many things can water the soul temporarily, but none can sate it permanently. Except for one thing:
“As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God.
My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.
When can I go and meet with God?” (Psalm 42: 1-2)
The thirst you experience is the thirst for God. Not God in the caricatured form you have known but the real and living God. Seek him out in prayer; you will find what’s missing.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
