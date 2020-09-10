Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We ask, what in the world is going on in our nation? Our nation outwardly is experiencing the COVID epidemic, but also violence in our streets, massive hurricanes to the south and fires on the West Coast.
All this has caused Americans to experience an inward stress possibly only experienced during times of war. People find their hearts are fearful and panic-driven. Some are slipping into places of darkness and depression.
I wanted to share a testimony that might be helpful during a time like this. Pastors might not know all the answers, but we know the answer lies in knowing Jesus Christ.
Forty years ago, my wife and I opened a business and trusted God to lead us. We worked very hard, but the business failed and I was thrown into a period of depression. I asked, why God? Many Americans today consider themselves Christians, but circumstances cause you to find yourselves at crossroads whether to turn from God or to “trust” God in a greater way with everything in you.
Fortunately, my decision was to trust God. I remember saying, “God if you’re real, I need you to show me.” I was already a Christian who regularly attended church, but this decision led me to get up earlier in the morning and spend time in prayer and Bible reading, which I had never done.
After a few months, one morning it was almost like God came into my devotion room, sat beside me and started to open the Bible to me in a whole new way. As I would get up through those ensuing months and years, He would already be there waiting on me.
Psalm 63 expresses David’s hunger for an intimacy with God. ”Early will I see you, my soul thirsts for you, my flesh longs for you, like a dry and thirsty land. ...” During that time of struggle, I learned that God is very real and wants an intimate relationship with us, His creation.
I propose to you that your whole perspective of God changes when you take time to develop an intimate relationship with Him. You will find He has been waiting on you all along.
Verses in scripture, like He will NEVER leave or forsake you, take on new meaning and clarity. As this relationship deepens, you find the depression, the fear and the panic have all gone away.
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director at Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville.