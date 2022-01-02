Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
They say the first rule of writing is to “write what you know.” It’s excellent advice, up to a point. If one is writing a memoir about one’s own life, “writing what I know” is very low hanging fruit. But what about science fiction? What about fantasy? How does one “write what one knows” when the plot and settings range from the somewhat unlikely to the utterly fantastic?
I know a little of the secret, having recently published a
science-fiction/fantasy work of my own titled “Sword and Sage.” This is what I know: Inspiration for these things is found in the places I already know.
The other planets my characters go to are really extrapolations of the places I have gone in real life and people I have actually met. When my main characters meet a group of aliens who have left military service and gone into business together, I don’t have to go far for inspiration. Many, many soldiers do just that. I remember the real thing; it informs my creation of these characters. Boarded-up buildings in an abandoned town on a faraway planet? I’ve seen the dying coal camps of Southeastern Kentucky and Southwestern Virginia. A break room on a deep space cargo freighter? It’s just the break room in the bindery at the old Kingsport Press, plus or minus a few pieces of alien technology. It still smells of stale coffee, though.
My point is that inspiration isn’t some magical trick; it’s accessible to anyone who can see or hear it.
How often in life do we complain that God has left us directionless? “Where is my big neon sign to follow?” But inspiration isn’t to be found in cheap gimmicks and random chances. God has already given you what you need to know in his Scripture.
“And it is not beyond the sea, that you should need to ask, ‘Who will cross the sea to get it for us and proclaim it, that we may obey it?’ But the word is very near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart, so that you may obey it.” (Deuteronomy 30: 13-14)
Inspiration isn’t found in mystical experiences and advice from self-styled “influencers.” Real inspiration comes from a word you already have. And if you know His word, then His inspiration will come with the aid of the Holy Spirit.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.