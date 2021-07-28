Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
One of the most beautiful verses in the Bible is found in Psalm 42:5: “Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God.”
Hope is a small word, but it is one of the most powerful. Hope is more than a feeling; it isn’t simply being optimistic or having a “hopeful” attitude. Christian hope has God as its source.
The key to surviving any challenge or crisis is hope. Why? Because hope makes it possible for the human soul to turn to God and live knowing His promises are absolutely true and trustworthy. God is a God of promises. From the first to last chapter of the Bible, God’s Word reminds us of the dependability of God.
I truly feel that one of the biggest problems we have in the world today is there are so many people who have lost hope. There seem to be so many hurts, troubles, financial problems, family problems, world issues, political concerns, etc.
Apart from God, this world is an awful, hopeless place. But with God’s help, you can make it. I want you to know that whatever situation you find yourself in at this moment, there is hope.
How do we find hope? There is only one place where hope can be found, and that is in Jesus Christ. If Jesus is your Savior, you can be ready for whatever life throws at you.
Even when the world seems to be crashing down around you, hope flies in the face of fear and doubt, and says, “The world can do its worst to me. But still I will hope. Still I will know that this is the day the Lord has made, and He will take care of me.”
In Christ, we are never without hope. He is our sure foundation and we know He is, right now, working out a solution for you. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11).
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.