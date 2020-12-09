Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Morning routines at school teach young students how to predict time. As a kindergarten teacher, calling the roll was a daily routine. I would call the student’s name, listen for the reply, make eye contact, and say, “Good morning” to the student. The boys and girls were taught to respond by saying, “Here I am!”
With a family of six children, my parents would sometimes “call the roll” until they remembered which child they needed. Tony? Patsy? David? Pamela? Penny? Sabrina? It was the same scenario in my husband’s large family of six kids: Jimmy? J.D.? Patricia? Gail? Jeff? Becky?
One day, Jesus is going to call the roll. He will open his books and call our name. When He calls my name, I plan to say, “Here I am!” There is an old song that says, “I’ll be somewhere listening for my name.” That’s me. I want to be ready to go with Him no matter the time of day. When the trumpet of God shall sound, we which are alive and remain will be caught up in the air together to be forever with the Lord. (1 Thessalonians 4:17)
The current season may have limited our socializing and restricted our closeness. We smile with our eyes while our mouths are covered behind miscellaneous masks. Standing six feet apart, it may be a little difficult to hear your name when the roll is called at family and holiday gatherings. We sorrow because there are loved ones missing, voices not heard. Yet we rejoice because Jesus will call the roll on that great day. We will hear numerous names and routine replies. We will know what time it is. We will look Him in the eye and say, “Here I am.”
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.