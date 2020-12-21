Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
"And then they lived happily ever after. The End."
I closed the fairy tale storybook, looked at my grandson and said, "I love a happy ending!"
The year of our Lord, two thousand and twenty, is nearing The End. Will this haphazard year have a Happy Ending? The answer to this million-dollar question is determined by our own experiences and expectations.
If you know Jesus as your Lord and Savior, if you have a relationship with Him, the Happy Ending is inevitable, written in the stars, recorded in the Holy Book. If you love God and keep His commandments, if you are willing and obedient, if you hold to God's unchanging hand, you will get your Happy Ending.
An old hymn sings, "Hand in hand we walk each day, hand in hand along the way; walking thus I cannot stray. Hand in hand with Jesus."
His righteous, right hand holds us, (Isaiah 41:10), His love assures us, and His word declares that all things work together for the good of those who love God (Romans 8:28).
When the 2020 story began back in January, many of us were expecting perfect vision! What an awesome year this was going to be! Reality set in within the first few months. This was not going to be a fairy tale year; it was beginning to look like a horror story. The list of changes that it brought, the new protocols, the constant statistics, the fear, the losses, the ups, the downs; yet, in all of this mess, God's message was constant and clear. Let not your heart be troubled; neither let it be afraid. (John 14:27)
God did not bring us this far to leave us. He actually promised to never leave us nor forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5) The inspired Word of God, the Holy Bible, is NOT a fairy tale; but it has the happiest of endings!
"Behold, I am come quickly; I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the End. ... (Revelations 22:12-13)
Happy are the people whose God is the Lord.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.